Catch Them Sweetie update for 29 April 2024

Second attempt!

Build 14210898

Greetings!

It's been quite a day. I had a hard time finding the point where the game project just starts failing. I had to take an earlier game project and re-add the changes from the latest updates.
Now at the beginning of the game, the starting deck no longer fails, at least I checked on hundreds of attempts. Also, the damn Sudden Goose card and its Bonus works correctly. Why did I even add this to the game!

Please, if you encounter these bugs again, please report here.

Good luck everyone!

