Hello everybody! Today we're releasing Update 1.12.5 for PC. This update brings adjustments to plagues, event frequency (are there no sick houses?), and various balance changes. This update also includes new historic event chains for our Legends of Crusader Kings III characters, as well as an additional "express" version of the tutorial. Check the changelog below for precise update information!

We hope this helps alleviate some of the pain points you've reported to us since the release of Legends of the Dead. As always, if you encounter any issues after today's update then please ensure you're running a fresh save with no mods enabled, and then report the problem to us if it persists!

Game Content​

Added a few historically-inspired events for Matilda di Canossa, Robert the Fox, Yahya Dhunnunid, and Vratislav of Bohemia. Events include themes such as Matilda's marriage to Geoffrey the Hunchback, Vratislav's rivalry with his brother, and Robert's usage of Raiktor the Byzantine pretender-monk.

Added a new, shorter, version of the Tutorial. The old longer tutorial is still available.

Bugfixes​

Added missing cooldown to physician_epidemic_events.1040 (Alms), set it to 20 years

During the first 15 years after an epidemic has left a province, further outbreak chances now properly follow the harsher, 50-year epidemic specific, cooldown instead of lesser, 15 year epidemic type agnostic one.

An empty Legitimacy Gain toast will no longer appear when winning wars against targets you shouldn't get legitimacy for defeating

Fixed travel completion event so it fires normally, this will allow Traveler Trait XP to be gained again

Balance​

Plague events now only happen if they are present in your Domain, or within a certain distance of your Capital (roughly the length of one Ireland). This should drastically reduce the amount of insignificant plague events in large realms.

Lowered the general occurrence of plague events by roughly ~30-50%

The AI is now significantly more likely to enter seclusion when a plague appears in their domain, or in a county bordering their capital (unless brave or deeply irrational)

The AI will now exit seclusion within 6 months of every plague having left their domain (though they will still not leave before 1 year has passed since they secluded)

The Secluded modifier penalties have been changed, instead of reducing all stats, it reduces diplomacy, prestige gain, opinion with courtly/glory hound vassals, and increases legitimacy loss

The Isolate Capital decision now comes with a small legitimacy loss

The AI is now significantly more willing to isolate their capital, unless brave, greedy, or deeply irrational

The AI will now unisolate their capital within 6 months of every plague having left their domain

Reduced frequency of Minor plagues by roughly 20%

Increased frequency of Major and Apocalyptic plagues by roughly 5%

Added a new option the the Plague Frequency Game Rule: Disabled, which removes the spawn chance for all plagues (except the Black Death)

The lower Plague Frequency Game Rule options no longer disable Achievements

When a disease becomes endemic in a province, it will no longer fully override the recent epidemics cooldown for outbreaks

Lowered the chance of epidemic outbreaks in provinces that have recently recovered from the specific epidemic on the 'often' and very often' game rule frequency

The AI will now refrain from hosting hunts, feasts, and pilgrimages for the first three years of any new game (to give them more time to purchase buildings, maa, etc)

Cut the amount of hunts hosted worldwide by roughly 2/3rds, as it was vastly more common than any other type of activity by far

Activity guests will now refuse to come if there's an epidemic in your domain or their capital county, rather than if one exists anywhere in your realm

The AI will now generally avoid hosting activities if there's a plague in their domain, rather than their sub-realm

Reduced the Prestige rewards from Majesty Tours, both from the demand (medium -> minor demand) and the general prestige rewards (200/600/800/1000/1200 -> 100/300/500/700/1000)

Reduced gold gained from taxation tours by reducing the gold gained from the various Activity Pulse Actions (Local Tax instituted, Rich Local Taxed, etc)

Increased Intimidation Tour rewards, added dread on successful demands, and increased faction block from 5 -> 10 and 15 -> 20 years

Pilgrimage Piety reward values have been lowered, but the Piousness mult has been increased to 10%/25%/75%/150%, this means that it'll be much harder to gain a lot of piety from pilgrimages unless you take a lot of pious options

Pilgrimage events have had their piety rewards lowered by one step (medium piety -> minor piety, etc)

Pilgrimage Event Pulse Action piety rewards have been significantly lowered (they now give 10-25 piety)

Hospices, Monasteries, and Watchtowers now provide Plague Resistance to the Barony instead of the County, this makes it harder to stack Plague Resistance to the point of immunity

Boosted the tax gained from Pastures from poor to normal

The 'Pressed my Claim' modifier is now 100 opinion (up from 50) and lasts for 50 years (up from 20)

Reduced the frequency of the 'Pharmaceutical book' event (physician_epidemic_events.1030)

Increased the cooldown of epidemic_events.2001 (The Plague of War) to 30 years (from 10)

Increased the cooldown of epidemic_events.1030 (Leeches!) to 15 years (from 5)

Increased the cooldown of epidemic_events.1040 (Flagellants at Court) to 15 years (from 5)

Increased the cooldown of epidemic_events.1040 (Doomsday) to 6 years (from 2)

Interface​

Each Legend now gets a unique map color to make sure different legends do not blend into each other

Localization​

Shortened the text of the 'A Shadow Over X'-event to focus more on what's important