Backgammon + Checkers + Mills update for 6 May 2024

Patch 1.0.5 - Improved Mills AI

Patch 1.0.5 - Improved Mills AI

6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released a small Update which addressed some issues with the Mills AI:

  • Fixed erroneous behaviour
  • Improved performance

