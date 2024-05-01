Forest Child Lynn is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 14210726 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 18:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Welcome the newest Job to MapleStory: Lynn! Lynn is the reborn Forest Child, who communicates with animals and the creatures of the forest. She is aided and supported by her three Spirit Guides: Pan the bear, Penni the bird, and Paeon the wolf. Lynn is the new iteration of the previous Beast Tamer character, and players who had a Beast Tamer have been converted to Lynn. Try out this new Job today, and earn some extra rewards too!

Great Tree Memories

Event Duration:

PDT (UTC -7): Wednesday, May 1, 2024 (End of Maintenance) - Tuesday, June 11, 2024 4:59 PM

CEST (UTC +2): Wednesday, May 1, 2024 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, June 12, 2024 1:59 AM

AEST (UTC +10): Thursday, May 2, 2024 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, June 12, 2024 9:59 AM

Event Details:

Accept the '[Great Tree Memories] Cherish Precious Memories!' quest through the event notifier on the left side of the screen.

Requirement : Lv. 101 and above. (Zero characters must have completed up to Chapter 2). Can participate once per account after reaching Lv. 200 on a Lynn character within the same world.

After starting this event, defeat 2,000 monsters near your level (20 levels below and 20 levels above) to check-in through the event UI for that day. Attendance check-ins can only be done once a day per account. You can check-in up to 20 times during this event.

Each check-in will grant you a reward.

You’ll be able to accept the '[Forest Child] A New Start' quest on any Lynn character for additional rewards.

Hidden mission alert! Complete the hidden mission to receive the additional rewards. This hidden mission can be completed once per account.



Rewards:

Day 1: Lil Gaia Pet Package: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Lil Gaia: Pet. Untradeable, 90-day duration. This pet can be revived using Water of Life. Lil Gaia Necklace: Untradeable, permanent.



Day 2: Beauty Salon Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Beauty Salon Face/Hair Slot Coupon (Select): Untradeable, 10-day duration.

Day 3: Miracle Circulator Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Miracle Circulator: Untradeable, 7-day duration.

Day 4: Beauty Salon Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Beauty Salon Face/Hair Slot Coupon (Select): Untradeable, 10-day duration.

Day 5: Lynn Damage Skin (Unit): Tradeable within account, permanent.



Day 6: Special Medal of Honor (x5): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.

Day 7: Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon (x200): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.

Day 8: Royal Face Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Royal Face Coupon: Untradeable, 7-day duration.

Day 9: Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon (x200): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.

Day 10: Lynn Label/Chat Ring Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Lynn Label Ring: Untradeable, permanent.

Lynn Chat Ring: Untradeable, permanent.



Day 11: Trait Boost Potion: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.

Day 12: Beauty Salon Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Beauty Salon Face/Hair Slot Coupon (Select): Untradeable, 10-day duration.

Day 13: Miracle Circulator Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Miracle Circulator: Untradeable, 7-day duration.

Day 14: Beauty Salon Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Beauty Salon Face/Hair Slot Coupon (Select): Untradeable, 10-day duration.

Day 15: Lynn Outfit & Weapon Set Box: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Zelkova Tree Branch Ornament (F): Untradeable, permanent. Zelkova Tree Branch Ornament (M): Untradeable, permanent. Deep Forest Spring Outfit (F): Untradeable, permanent. Deep Forest Spring Outfit (M): Untradeable, permanent. Grassy-smelling Shoes: Untradeable, permanent. Shining Memorial Staff: Untradeable, permanent.



Day 16: Special Medal of Honor (x5): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.

Day 17: Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon (x200): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.

Day 18: Royal Hair Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Royal Hair Coupon: Untradeable, 7-day duration.

Day 19: Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon (x200): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive one of the following: Arcane Symbol: Vanishing Journey: Untradeable, permanent. Arcane Symbol: Chu Chu Island: Untradeable, permanent. Arcane Symbol: Lachelein: Untradeable, permanent. Arcane Symbol: Arcana: Untradeable, permanent. Arcane Symbol: Morass: Untradeable, permanent. Arcane Symbol: Esfera: Untradeable, permanent.

Day 20: Great Tree Gift Box: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Permanent Lotus Petal Mount Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Permanent Lotus Petal Mount: Untradeable, permanent.

Great Tree Chair: Tradeable within account, permanent.





A New Start Rewards:

Lynn Face Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. Use to receive: Lynn Face Coupon: Untradeable, permanent.

Lynn Hair Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. Use to receive: Lynn Hair Coupon: Untradeable, permanent.

Lynn Skin Coupon Voucher: Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. Use to receive: Lynn Skin Coupon: Untradeable, permanent.

For Lynn characters below Lv. 260 prior to the Beast Tamer to Lynn Transfer : Sol Erda Exchange Coupon (x10): Untradeable, 28-day duration. Sol Erda Fragment (x300): Untradeable, permanent.

For Lynn characters at or above Lv. 260 prior to the Beast Tamer to Lynn Transfer : Sol Erda Exchange Coupon (x30): Untradeable, 28-day duration. Sol Erda Fragment (x1,000): Untradeable, permanent.



Hidden Mission Rewards:

Great Tree Memories: Medal. Untradeable, permanent. Stats will remain permanently. Grants All Stats +6, Attack Power +6, Magic Attack +6.



Baby Lynn Android & Heart Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive: Lidium Heart: Untradeable, permanent. Baby Lynn Android: Tradeable within account, permanent.





Beast Tamer to Lynn Transfer

All Beast Tamer characters have had their Job changed to Lynn (Beginner) during the v.250 update.

Upon logging in a previous Beast Tamer character, you will be moved to the Spring of the Past map.

You will then be able to start the '[Lynn] Call of the Forest' quest by talking to Maple Admin to learn about the changes between the two Jobs.

The following will be passed down from your Beast Tamer to Lynn without any changes: Stats Level and Experience Arcane and Sacred Symbol Enhancement Stats Abilities Quest History Equipped items (Items that don't fit the Job restrictions will be marked with red.) Items in Inventory

Beast Tamers that have completed the 5th Job advancement will be able to complete a simplified version after becoming a Lynn.

All Nodes owned by Beast Tamers will be disassembled into Node Shards and distributed at the following rates: Skill Nodes: 140 Node Shards per 50 EXP Boost Nodes: 70 Node Shards per 50 EXP Special Nodes: 250 Node Shards per 50 EXP The following Nodes are exceptions and will not be disassembled: True Arachnid Reflection Solar Crest

Refunds will be sent out for remaining Beast Tamer Animal SP Reset Scrolls. 1,000 Maple Points per scroll will be issued to Interactive World players and 10,000,000 mesos per scroll will be issued to Heroic World players. Please make sure to claim your SP Reset Scroll refund from the Gift Drop before August 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM UTC .

Beast Tamer Transparent Ears will be converted to Transparent Hat and Beast Tamer Transparent Tail will be converted to Transparent Cape.

After completing the ‘[Lynn] Call of the Forest’ quest, you’ll be able to receive the following rewards:

Rewards:

Drawing of Memories: Untradeable, permanent.

Untradeable, permanent. Cute Ear Accessory: Untradeable, permanent.

Untradeable, permanent. Cute Tail Accessory: Untradeable, permanent.



Lynn Details

Growing up near the forest, Lynn felt watched over throughout her childhood. When she finally meets the friendly bear, Pan, Lynn learns of her destiny as the reincarnated Forest Child. Together Pan and Lynn begin a journey to awaken the master of the forest and ensure its protection. They are joined by two more critters: Penni the bird and Paeon the wolf.

Forest Child Lynn uses the power of the forest to help Maplers defeat their enemies! As a Magician, Lynn uses INT as her main stat. Her primary weapon is the Memorial Staff and her secondary weapon is a Leaf. Each of Lynn's animalistic Spirit Guides has their own skill set to aid her in battle. Lynn also possesses supporting skills to bolster her allies.

Check out a few of Lynn's powerful skills:

Peck: Penni flies about and automatically attacks enemies. Unaffected by attack reflection. Available at 2nd Job Advancement. Max Level: 20.

Sneak Attack: Paeon hides in the darkness, then pounces to follow up the skills of the other Spirit Guides. Unaffected by attack reflection. Available at 3rd Job Advancement. Max Level: 20.

Roar: Pan lets out a mighty roar, creating a shockwave that damages nearby enemies. Available at 4th Job Advancement. Max Level: 20.

Mother Nature's Touch: Shares the lifeforce of Mother Nature with all allies to provide healing effects. Restores HP, removes harmful effects, and grants continuous healing for a set time. Available at 4th Job Advancement. Max Level: 10.

See the full skill list for Lynn here!