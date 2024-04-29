-A heavy equipment patrol has appeared
-The planned spawn system has been fully implemented, now there will be enough opponents
-Visual Ally Player Tags
-Graphic improvements to the game world
The Dawn: Sniper's Way update for 29 April 2024
Patch 0.982
-A heavy equipment patrol has appeared
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update