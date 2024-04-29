 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dawn: Sniper's Way update for 29 April 2024

Patch 0.982

Share · View all patches · Build 14210716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-A heavy equipment patrol has appeared
-The planned spawn system has been fully implemented, now there will be enough opponents
-Visual Ally Player Tags
-Graphic improvements to the game world

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Хранилище The Dawn: Sniper's Way Depot 1035601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link