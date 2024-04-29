Patch Notes:

● Adjustments related to artificial intelligence have been made.

● A bug preventing the construction of structures and walls has been fixed.

● An issue affecting the carrying capacity of workers has been resolved.

● The issue causing changes in population during Save/Load has been addressed.

● Problems related to mounted soldiers' attacks have been fixed.

● The bug where shields sometimes fail to block arrows has been corrected.

● General improvements have been made to the main menu.