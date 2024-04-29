Patch Notes:
● Adjustments related to artificial intelligence have been made.
● A bug preventing the construction of structures and walls has been fixed.
● An issue affecting the carrying capacity of workers has been resolved.
● The issue causing changes in population during Save/Load has been addressed.
● Problems related to mounted soldiers' attacks have been fixed.
● The bug where shields sometimes fail to block arrows has been corrected.
● General improvements have been made to the main menu.
