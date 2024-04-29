Patch 1.4.1 is ready for you!

Bug Fixes / Changes
Major Fixes:
- Players no longer respawn with a dark screen for 3 seconds after dying to a boss and respawning in Single player.
- Creatures involved in base attacks or Waft Emitter attacks no longer freeze up for clients when arriving.
- Boss shout attacks and Wasp Drone shouts in New Game+ no longer trigger infusion AOE attacks on anything their shout hits.
- Milk Molar upgrades for clients properly carry over when activating New Game+.
- Bases no longer load in with some structures incorrectly noting that they are supporting the entire base.
- Fixed the Microsoft Account login screen incorrectly showing the wrong environment error (fixed in prior hot fix build).
Changes:
- Increased damage reduction amount for the random trinket status effect “+Damage Resist” from 10% to 50%.
- You can activate text chat via the gamepad on consoles.
Optimizations:
- Improved performance across the game in general.
- Improved performance when playing in Multiplayer mode.
- Reduced memory usage across the game.
- Playgrounds with lots of links will run with better performance when in Play mode.
- Improved rendering performance inside interior spaces on lower settings.
Crash Fixes:
- Fixed crash that could occur sometimes after looting a dead pet and an autosave triggers.
- Fixed crash that could occur when completing a conversation.
- Fixed crash that could occur when a client rejoins a game where their last saved data was while they were knocked out.
- Fixed crash that could occur when a client loads into a yard with bases built.
- Fixed crashes that could occur randomly during playthroughs.
Other Bug Fixes:
- Voice Chat settings properly reapply after closing and reopening the game.
- Loading a game while in the Pond Lab no longer shows an underwater effect onscreen.
- A few pieces of the oak lab roots no longer pop out at a short distance on Low settings.
- Lighting properly transitions if a defense event is active.
- Pond lab cutscene properly works for clients who are far away when the cutscene activates.
- Duplicating infused weapons properly copy over the random effect.
- Improved water quality on low settings.
- Clients no longer get a Raw Science notification immediately on join.
- Siren lights near the Black Anthill boss fight properly animate when in view.
