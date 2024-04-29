 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grounded update for 29 April 2024

Patch 1.4.1 is ready for you!

Share · View all patches · Build 14210551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug Fixes / Changes

Major Fixes:

  • Players no longer respawn with a dark screen for 3 seconds after dying to a boss and respawning in Single player.
  • Creatures involved in base attacks or Waft Emitter attacks no longer freeze up for clients when arriving.
  • Boss shout attacks and Wasp Drone shouts in New Game+ no longer trigger infusion AOE attacks on anything their shout hits.
  • Milk Molar upgrades for clients properly carry over when activating New Game+.
  • Bases no longer load in with some structures incorrectly noting that they are supporting the entire base.
  • Fixed the Microsoft Account login screen incorrectly showing the wrong environment error (fixed in prior hot fix build).

Changes:

  • Increased damage reduction amount for the random trinket status effect “+Damage Resist” from 10% to 50%.
  • You can activate text chat via the gamepad on consoles.

Optimizations:

  • Improved performance across the game in general.
  • Improved performance when playing in Multiplayer mode.
  • Reduced memory usage across the game.
  • Playgrounds with lots of links will run with better performance when in Play mode.
  • Improved rendering performance inside interior spaces on lower settings.

Crash Fixes:

  • Fixed crash that could occur sometimes after looting a dead pet and an autosave triggers.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when completing a conversation.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when a client rejoins a game where their last saved data was while they were knocked out.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when a client loads into a yard with bases built.
  • Fixed crashes that could occur randomly during playthroughs.

Other Bug Fixes:

  • Voice Chat settings properly reapply after closing and reopening the game.
  • Loading a game while in the Pond Lab no longer shows an underwater effect onscreen.
  • A few pieces of the oak lab roots no longer pop out at a short distance on Low settings.
  • Lighting properly transitions if a defense event is active.
  • Pond lab cutscene properly works for clients who are far away when the cutscene activates.
  • Duplicating infused weapons properly copy over the random effect.
  • Improved water quality on low settings.
  • Clients no longer get a Raw Science notification immediately on join.
  • Siren lights near the Black Anthill boss fight properly animate when in view.

Changed depots in latest_release branch

View more data in app history for build 14210551
Windows Maine - Windows Depot 962131
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link