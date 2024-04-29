Update, Version 20240429

English

[Enemy]Hentai Exhibitionists in Liu's sewer areas will now beg for their life after you defeat them. You now have additional options to spare them or enslave them (if you have Identity Wipe Collars.) instead of just killing them.

[Queensmouth]You can now enslave random scavengers. Local survivors will not be happy. They will come with recycling skills at about level 5 and 1 or 2 other life skills. 65% chance to have a generic Christian faith.

[Queensmouth]Illuminati Mercenaries will try to surrender after you defeat them. You now have additional options to spare them or enslave them (if you have Identity Wipe Collars.) instead of just killing them.

[Queensmouth]Even though friendly Illuminati Mercenaries will no longer attack you, you can now attack them.

[Enemy]You can now enslave Aten Cultists instead of killing them. They will come with a generic Atenism faith.

[Enemy]You can now enslave Aten Slavedrivers instead of killing them. They will come with a generic Atenism faith and high binding skills. (Isn't it ironic?)

[Enemy]Random bandits in Egypt will now beg for their lives after you defeat them. You now have additional options to spare them or enslave them (if you have Identity Wipe Collars.) instead of just kill them. They may follow various faiths.

[Enemy]Katan outlaws will now beg for their lives after you defeat them. You now have additional options to spare them or enslave them (if you have Identity Wipe Collars.) instead of just killing them. They may follow various faiths. Your relationship with Katan outlaws will be damaged if you do so.

[Wiki]Everything mentioned above has been updated to the game's wiki with additional details.

简体中文

【敌人】疁城下水道里的变态暴露狂现在会在被你击败后求饶，除了此前将他们击杀的选项外，你现在可以选择放他们离开或者奴役他们（如果你有身份清除项圈的话）

【王后镇】你现在可以奴役随机的拾荒者。当地的幸存者会对此很不满。他们在加入时会有大约5级的回收技能和1到2个别的生活技能。65%的概率有某种基督教信仰。

【王后镇】光照派的佣兵现在会被你击败后试图投降。除了此前将他们击杀的选项外，你现在可以选择放他们离开或者奴役他们（如果你有身份清除项圈的话）

【王后镇】光照派的佣兵随着剧情发展变得不再敌对，不再主动攻击你后，你现在依然可以选择主动攻击他们。

【敌人】你现在可以奴役阿腾邪教徒而非杀死他们。他们自带阿腾信仰。

【敌人】你现在可以奴役阿腾奴隶监工而非杀死他们。他们自带阿腾信仰。他们会有较高的封印术技能。（这非常讽刺。）

【敌人】埃及的随机强盗现在会在被你击败后求饶，除了此前将他们击杀的选项外，你现在可以选择放他们离开或者奴役他们（如果你有身份清除项圈的话）他们可能有不同的信仰。

【敌人】卡坦法外狂徒们现在会在被你击败后求饶，除了此前将他们击杀的选项外，你现在可以选择放他们离开或者奴役他们（如果你有身份清除项圈的话）他们可能有不同的信仰。此举会导致卡坦法外狂徒们和你的关系降低。

【维基】上述所有内容均已更新到游戏的维基，并且有额外的细节。

