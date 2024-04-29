- Optimized some Japanese text.
- Added a fanart piece.
- Adjusted the content organization in the database; fixed an issue where switching from English to Traditional Chinese and Japanese would leave residual pagination.
- Adjusted the auto-recovery effect; now it can recover R-Tank when at full health.
- Adjusted the red aiming line effect for YY; fixed a bug where YY wouldn't recover health when using the shield in hard mode.
- Fixed an issue where ICE's support skill, Frost Ward, would cause abnormal accumulation of combo damage values.
Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 29 April 2024
v1.0.0.4_20240429_1C update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update