Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 29 April 2024

v1.0.0.4_20240429_1C update

Share · View all patches · Build 14210408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized some Japanese text.
  • Added a fanart piece.
  • Adjusted the content organization in the database; fixed an issue where switching from English to Traditional Chinese and Japanese would leave residual pagination.
  • Adjusted the auto-recovery effect; now it can recover R-Tank when at full health.
  • Adjusted the red aiming line effect for YY; fixed a bug where YY wouldn't recover health when using the shield in hard mode.
  • Fixed an issue where ICE's support skill, Frost Ward, would cause abnormal accumulation of combo damage values.

