Band of Brigands update for 29 April 2024

April 29th Patch

Build 14210388

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Added colour indicators for friendly and hostile characters on the initiative tracker

Adjustments:

  • Reduced the default master volume

  • Updated Tutorial Page

  • Tutorial is now shown for the first time the player tries to start a game

  • Changed the order of the game modes for beginner to be first

  • Updated the textures for destructible barrel to match the rest of the environment

  • Added text to make "class selection" button more noticeable

  • Class icon on lobby is now clickable and navigates to class selection menu

  • Updated Solo Adventure parameters to reflect this experience better

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with dialogue text overlapping

  • Fixed issue with an error while exiting back to main menu

