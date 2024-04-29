April 29th Patch

Gameplay:
- Added colour indicators for friendly and hostile characters on the initiative tracker
Adjustments:
-
Reduced the default master volume
-
Updated Tutorial Page
-
Tutorial is now shown for the first time the player tries to start a game
-
Changed the order of the game modes for beginner to be first
-
Updated the textures for destructible barrel to match the rest of the environment
-
Added text to make "class selection" button more noticeable
-
Class icon on lobby is now clickable and navigates to class selection menu
-
Updated Solo Adventure parameters to reflect this experience better
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed issue with dialogue text overlapping
-
Fixed issue with an error while exiting back to main menu
