Patch notes 1.0.2

Due to an error in the previous update, there has been an issue with the matchmaking process for finding matches. This update resolves this error.

Change log:

Improved matchmaking and fixed the game-breaking bug from update 1.0.1. Maps: Added minor improvements to the map ramps.

~ DevNoam