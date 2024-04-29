Patch notes 1.0.2

Matchmaking bug fix update
Due to an error in the previous update, there has been an issue with the matchmaking process for finding matches. This update resolves this error.
Change log:
- Matchmaking Enhancement: Improved matchmaking and fixed the game-breaking bug from update 1.0.1.
- Maps: Added minor improvements to the map ramps.
Found a bug or have a suggestion?
Let us know in the Bug Reporting section within the game or on the Community Hub!.
Happy shooting!.
~ DevNoam
Changed files in this update