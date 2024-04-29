 Skip to content

ShootEm update for 29 April 2024

Patch notes 1.0.2

Matchmaking bug fix update

Due to an error in the previous update, there has been an issue with the matchmaking process for finding matches. This update resolves this error.

Change log:

  • Matchmaking Enhancement: Improved matchmaking and fixed the game-breaking bug from update 1.0.1.
  • Maps: Added minor improvements to the map ramps.

