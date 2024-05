Share · View all patches · Build 14210222 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 15:13:23 UTC by Wendy

■The difference between early release and full release is ■

Regarding the anomaly, the number of anomalies has increased from 23 to 30, with 7 more anomalies.

-The number of mutations has been increased from 23 to 30, with an increase of 7 mutations.

-Addition of elements to find out the cause of mutation after discovering all mutations (addition of the last stage, addition of one ending, etc.).

Finally, the long-awaited uncle has appeared!