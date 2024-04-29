Techtonica v0.4 Release Date and Patch Preview

Share · View all patches · Build 14210191 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy

It’s official, the Factory Efficiency Update will release tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30th!

So, let’s dive into what’s coming in v0.4. Tomorrow, you’ll get more in-depth Patch Notes with the full details.

So, what can you expect in v0.4 of Techtonica?

6 new Game Modes

Two new Maps

70+ Game Settings to customize

An opening cinematic cutscene for Techtonica

Incineration in Smelters and Blast Smelters

New fuel types

Loads of bug fixes and optimization

See you Thursday!