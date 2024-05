Hey, small but medium sized update here:

We felt for awhile that for casual matches, it's length can vary a ton. And for a cute lil sports game, having a game go on for too long doesn't feel great. Plus, what if you are expecting a shorter game and have important Business to attend to?

Casual matches are now just one set, 12 points to victory.

As well, there are changes to improve matchmaking reliability and party connections.

Keep on slapping \o/