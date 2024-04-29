 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Witch in the Woods update for 29 April 2024

EA Release v4.0.16.0 ~ v4.0.18.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14210172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v4.0.16.0

  • Fixed an issue where Cloud Valley creatures did not appear in the incubator.
  • Fixed an issue where the portrait cutscene remained after viewing portraits in the library.
  • Fixed an issue where the Witch's Catalogue would not unlock when viewed at specific times.
  • Creature bugs have been fixed.

**

Additional Information

**
If you viewed the Witch's Catalogue event after 0 o'clock, there was a problem where the Witch's Catalogue would not unlock. This issue has been resolved in this patch.

Those who have already progressed will not be affected. We are currently investigating if fixes are possible. If you wish to play the game immediately, we recommend starting from a save file before repairing the Witch's House.

v4.0.17.0

  • Remove the miscellaneous category from the Incubator.
  • Remove unused processed item recipes.

v4.0.18.0

  • Fixed the issue where 'Cotton Doggy' was not being harvested.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1594942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link