EA Release v4.0.16.0 ~ v4.0.18.0 Patch Notes

v4.0.16.0

Fixed an issue where Cloud Valley creatures did not appear in the incubator.

Fixed an issue where the portrait cutscene remained after viewing portraits in the library.

Fixed an issue where the Witch's Catalogue would not unlock when viewed at specific times.

Creature bugs have been fixed.

Additional Information

If you viewed the Witch's Catalogue event after 0 o'clock, there was a problem where the Witch's Catalogue would not unlock. This issue has been resolved in this patch.

Those who have already progressed will not be affected. We are currently investigating if fixes are possible. If you wish to play the game immediately, we recommend starting from a save file before repairing the Witch's House.

v4.0.17.0

Remove the miscellaneous category from the Incubator.

Remove unused processed item recipes.

v4.0.18.0