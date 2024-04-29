Wow, you actually clicked in, that's all there is to this update, nothing else.
Monster United update for 29 April 2024
Performance optimization, increase equipment for sale
Wow, you actually clicked in, that's all there is to this update, nothing else.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
