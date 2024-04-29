 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster United update for 29 April 2024

Performance optimization, increase equipment for sale

Share · View all patches · Build 14210013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wow, you actually clicked in, that's all there is to this update, nothing else.
It's all here, and there's nothing to prepare. Then I wish you a good time and chase the three stars out of the five!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2906031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link