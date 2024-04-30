New "Valley of the Wolf" DLC Campaign + Free New Castle Trail



Today we released both version v1.3 of Stronghold: Definitive Edition and our second DLC campaign, "Valley of the Wolf". Now available at 10% off during launch week, Stronghold: Definitive Edition's second DLC adds seven new missions concluding the story of your attempts to rescue the Jewel, this time from the legendary Wolf.

A New Story - Rescue the Jewel in this new campaign featuring the greatest foe in the Stronghold series, the villainous Wolf!

- Rescue the Jewel in this new campaign featuring the greatest foe in the Stronghold series, the villainous Wolf! 7 Epic Missions - Prove yourself as a Stronghold veteran and strategist, with some of our most challenging military scenarios yet.

- Prove yourself as a Stronghold veteran and strategist, with some of our most challenging military scenarios yet. Fresh Gameplay - Tackle each mission with 20 years of Stronghold experience and unique spins on traditional series gameplay.

Version Number: v1.3

Date: 30 April 2024

Update Size: 76.5 MB

UPDATES

Added a second castle trail, ‘The Noble Trail’

Battle across Europe, attacking and defending 10 of the most historic castles of Poland, Spain, Hungary, Italy, Germany and France.

Added new siege castles

Castillo de Coca, Fougères, Biskupin, Malbork, Diósgyőr, Fénis, Niedzica (Dunajec), Ogrodzieniec

Added new maps

Sleeping Volcano, Freebuild, 400x400 - An extensive map with a peaceful coastline, a plentiful forest and a sleeping volcano encircling a picturesque inner lake.

4 Rivers, Multiplayer, 400x400 - Each realm is separated by rivers with limited crossing opportunities. The stone and iron rich mountains double up as useful defensive positions.

Three's a Crowd, Multiplayer, 400x400 - A three player map where fickle alliances and treachery thrive.

Downstream, Multiplayer, 400x400 - As the river flows through the middle of the landscape, which lord will secure their victory?

Forlorn Hope, MP (King of the Hill), 400x400 - A four player map where feuding lords will have to risk much for great reward.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issues where very large invasions on custom maps would crash.

Fixed engineer availability on all Swine’s Bay missions.

Fixed an exploit where players could create duplicate engineers by grouping.

Fixed an issue where armies on custom maps would disappear.

Fixed missing audio from Tanner Workshop video.

Fixed autotrade settings in Multiplayer saves.

Fixed gold showing minus figures in objectives if they acquire too much gold.

Fixed ‘Time Until Victory’ progress bar not filling correctly in certain scenarios.

Fixed the Host not seeing chat messages in multiplayer lobbies after maps are retrieved.

Fixed it so that Siege Mode can no longer be started with no AI Troops ending in Victory.

Removed incorrect Ox Tether on ‘Taunting the Hog’.

Fixed various issues with tree life cycles, especially on maps with large numbers of trees.

Fixed broken wall in ‘A Timely Arrival’.

Fixed objective setup for capturing the keep in ‘A Timely Arrival’.

Fixed an issue where invasions would attack in waves rather than all at once.

Fixed battering rams without full engineers being unattackable.

Fixed inconsistent trade goods positioning.

Fixed an issue where quarry storage pallets could end up in unpathable locations.

Full proofread and re-translation of Ukrainian text by SBT Localization (Thanks also to Dmytro for flagging the issue and suggesting SBT).

Lots of fixes to the Korean text courtesy of Gripen (Jeonggi Song). Thanks for your amazing help!

Various other text fixes in all languages.

