New "Valley of the Wolf" DLC Campaign + Free New Castle Trail

Today we released both version v1.3 of Stronghold: Definitive Edition and our second DLC campaign, "Valley of the Wolf". Now available at 10% off during launch week, Stronghold: Definitive Edition's second DLC adds seven new missions concluding the story of your attempts to rescue the Jewel, this time from the legendary Wolf.
- A New Story - Rescue the Jewel in this new campaign featuring the greatest foe in the Stronghold series, the villainous Wolf!
- 7 Epic Missions - Prove yourself as a Stronghold veteran and strategist, with some of our most challenging military scenarios yet.
- Fresh Gameplay - Tackle each mission with 20 years of Stronghold experience and unique spins on traditional series gameplay.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2728000/Stronghold_Definitive_Edition__Valley_of_the_Wolf_Campaign/
Version Number: v1.3
Date: 30 April 2024
Update Size: 76.5 MB
UPDATES
- Added a second castle trail, ‘The Noble Trail’
- Battle across Europe, attacking and defending 10 of the most historic castles of Poland, Spain, Hungary, Italy, Germany and France.
- Added new siege castles
- Castillo de Coca, Fougères, Biskupin, Malbork, Diósgyőr, Fénis, Niedzica (Dunajec), Ogrodzieniec
- Added new maps
- Sleeping Volcano, Freebuild, 400x400 - An extensive map with a peaceful coastline, a plentiful forest and a sleeping volcano encircling a picturesque inner lake.
- 4 Rivers, Multiplayer, 400x400 - Each realm is separated by rivers with limited crossing opportunities. The stone and iron rich mountains double up as useful defensive positions.
- Three's a Crowd, Multiplayer, 400x400 - A three player map where fickle alliances and treachery thrive.
Downstream, Multiplayer, 400x400 - As the river flows through the middle of the landscape, which lord will secure their victory?
- Forlorn Hope, MP (King of the Hill), 400x400 - A four player map where feuding lords will have to risk much for great reward.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed issues where very large invasions on custom maps would crash.
- Fixed engineer availability on all Swine’s Bay missions.
- Fixed an exploit where players could create duplicate engineers by grouping.
- Fixed an issue where armies on custom maps would disappear.
- Fixed missing audio from Tanner Workshop video.
- Fixed autotrade settings in Multiplayer saves.
- Fixed gold showing minus figures in objectives if they acquire too much gold.
- Fixed ‘Time Until Victory’ progress bar not filling correctly in certain scenarios.
- Fixed the Host not seeing chat messages in multiplayer lobbies after maps are retrieved.
- Fixed it so that Siege Mode can no longer be started with no AI Troops ending in Victory.
- Removed incorrect Ox Tether on ‘Taunting the Hog’.
- Fixed various issues with tree life cycles, especially on maps with large numbers of trees.
- Fixed broken wall in ‘A Timely Arrival’.
- Fixed objective setup for capturing the keep in ‘A Timely Arrival’.
- Fixed an issue where invasions would attack in waves rather than all at once.
- Fixed battering rams without full engineers being unattackable.
- Fixed inconsistent trade goods positioning.
- Fixed an issue where quarry storage pallets could end up in unpathable locations.
- Full proofread and re-translation of Ukrainian text by SBT Localization (Thanks also to Dmytro for flagging the issue and suggesting SBT).
- Lots of fixes to the Korean text courtesy of Gripen (Jeonggi Song). Thanks for your amazing help!
- Various other text fixes in all languages.
For support, please contact us through our support site: [url=]https://firefly-studios.helpshift.com/hc/en/15-stronghold-definitive-edition/[/url]
