Farmer's Life - Pimp my Cottage DLC Release

Adorable Pets has been spotted on the farm

Hello beloved Farmer's Life community

The first DLC is live - Farmer's Life - Pimp my Cottage the stuff you've wanted most (yes even when the game is fully released still we are reading and noting all your feedback and comments to prepare the things you want and we can manage to create)

You can get DLC now with a 10% launch discount, so don't hesitate and grab it now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2926840/Farmers_Life__Pimp_my_Cottage_DLC/

We also prepared a bundle with the Farmer's Life game, for those who still haven't bought it

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40608/Pets_on_the_Farm

What you'll find in DLC? Read ➡️ here

and watch the trailer:

To stay up to date, please also visit our Freemind Games studio's discord (where we also have dedicated channels for Farmer's Life):

https://discord.com/invite/YBVMXVCEAN

❤️Thank you for being here! Without you, we would not have been able to develop the game this way and release this DLC.

Farmer's Life Team

One more thing to check on!

FreeMind has just released a free unique "prologue" to Gardener game "Gardener Plant Creator".

Download it, try it, if you like it, wishlist the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2813710/Gardener_Plant_Creator

Have fun!