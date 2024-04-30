1.1.68 - Display settings & more

You've all been waiting for this for a while now, and because of our lack of skill and time it took a bit, but we added new display settings that should hopefully help you run the game a bit better and on a wider array of screen types hopefully!

Resolution settings

Full-screen settings

V-sync settings

Hitboxes display option (Thanks to Ixefen over on Discord for this idea)

Fixed the problem happening when you beat Susanoo at the end of the first chapter

Minor bug fixes here and there

As always don't hesitate to notify us of problems you have when playing, that be with the form accessible in the game or on our Discord server. This includes translation errors, if you want to correct some text in your native language let us know.

Thanks, everyone

Have fun.

Kaldrin, over.