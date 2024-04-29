 Skip to content

CustomizedGirlfriend update for 29 April 2024

Fixing lagging and black screen bugs.

Build 14209732

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After two days of testing, most of the lagging and black screen bugs reported by some players have been fixed.

If you still encounter these issues, please kindly provide feedback in the official QQ group.

