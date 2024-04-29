 Skip to content

AI Roguelite 2D update for 29 April 2024

Stable Horde etc

Build 14209674

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Stable Horde as another free cloud image gen option, which is a good alternative to Wombo.
  • Fixed issue with specifying a custom save folder: Originally, you could only specify the "saves" folder which still caused world infos to be saved in the default directory. Now, your specified custom save folder will contain both "saves" and "saved-world-infos". Please note, if you had previously specified a custom folder before this patch, you will have to do so again.
  • Fixed all options tab text being invisible for aspect ratios other than 16:9.
  • Fixed bug with wall texture prompting (should now correctly include the description).
  • Fixed http retry logic which caused world generations to give up prematurely for flaky connections.

