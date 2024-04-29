 Skip to content

Edgeless update for 29 April 2024

Achievements Unlocking

29 April 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hopefully fixed an issue which stopped the achievements being unlocked.

Complete another puzzle and the achievements should update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2874871
  • Loading history…
