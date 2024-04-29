BUG: When saving a map manually, it always gets stuck in the prompt information interface.
BUG: When editing the map, the minimap preview is not refreshed synchronously.
BUG: When using a newly created map, the editing operation does not take effect.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 29 April 2024
【Test Branch】Emergency BUG fix
