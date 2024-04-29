Major Update - v0.12

Introducing the new Shipyard, Tech Tree, and Forge. The new update includes full controller and Steam Deck support, along with many other exciting features. The Subspace Pioneer will soon be replaced by a monthly game time.

New players will start right away with the new system, while existing players will be migrated and receive compensation to rebuild their ships.

Additionally, the season transition will no longer leave your custom ship behind; this area is being reworked.

General Updates

• [new] New setting to adjust the UI size.

• [new] Option to set the maximum framerate (e.g., 60, 90, 120, 144, or unlimited).

• [new] Option to disable v-sync to reach the maximum frame rate of your hardware.

• [new] Tooltip when hovering over objects (let me know if you like it!).

• [new] Added custom mouse cursor, replacing the Windows standard cursor.

• [tune] Game settings have been reset to reflect the last month’s changes.

• [tune] Tech Tree UI cleanup.

• [tune] Ship Access menu shows more details for the current ship in addition to technology levels and progression.

• [tune] Polished hit point bars and player name overlay.

• [tune] Player’s name will now fit correctly onto their base, and the own base is highlighted in corp space.

• [tune] Scrolling windows with mouse wheel improved.

• [tune] Improved workshop look and navigation.

• [tune] Corp member list remembers the last time a member played.

• [tune] Optimized entity drawing.

• [tune] Localized more text entries, preparing for upcoming full localization.

• [tune] Improved mail layout.

• [tune] Added more item tooltips and repositioned them.

• [tune] Targets are now highlighted if cursor hover or active.

• [tune] Added hint text if building a base module at the current location is not possible.

• [tune] Mails can be partially picked up, even single item rewards, and a message is issued if the storage is full.

• [tune] Personal inventory can now be compressed, removing empty entries (happens during migration from v1 to v2).

• [tune] Mouse wheel and virtual mouse improved for different screen resolutions and sizes.

• [tune] Improved local database cache for new installations.

• [tune] Patch Notes in the main menu now transition correctly at the start.

• [tune] Technology improvements are now percentage-based, rounded up.

• [tune] For chat translations, English is no longer automatically added as a secondary language. English is only set automatically if the native language is not supported at all by the translation system.

• [tune] Ultrawide screen support improved.

• [tune] Added tooltips to the completion queue (e.g., unread messages or completed buildings).

• [tune] Adjusted Windows message handling to prevent overflow. @----

• [tune] Updated FreeType font engine.

• [tune] Added a hack to estimate the actual screen size if playing on an external monitor or TV.

• [tune] Reduced sound effect combat volume if voice overs are playing.

• [tune] ‘A’ key opens the last page in the ship access menu.

• [tune] Combat experience and weapon calibration balanced and overhauled.

• [tune] Buildings show a completion checkmark if upgraded or a research completed, even in corp subspace.

• [tune] Technology enhancements like damage or speed will show the gain before researching it.

• [tune] Changed window layout to provide more space and become more structured.

• [tune] Windows reduce their content width if scroll bar is shown.

• [tune] Improved look of research bars and adjusted tutorial.

• [tune] Improved camera zooming while the camera followed the ship’s movement.

• [tune] Improved world text tooltip scaling, @Valens Rahl.

• [tune] Systems Menu now shows the current and maximum hitpoints.

• [tune] Shortcuts work now even if menus are open (unless you type inside a chat, I hope…).

• [tune] Added player online counter to full-screen chat window.

• [tune] Corrected corporation list, leaving text was overlapping with the list entries.

• [tune] Shipyard now also takes resources from the Spacecraft if it’s docked, @----

• [fix] Fixed potential issue of hulls ending up in the module storage.

• [fix] Corrected asteroid clipping from the last version’s change.

• [fix] Settings menu corrupted text corrected, @Torac.

• [fix] Enemies can be targeted and seen through the fog, @Sakuya.

• [fix] Typing in the chat preview no longer blocks using keyboard shortcuts like skill.

• [fix] Experience progress for v2 tech is now correctly calculated.

• [fix] Endless loop of death fixed: players were attacked repeatedly in home subspace. @Swampor

• [fix] Added a workaround if ships can’t move due to leftover docking state; the actual bug remains elusive.

• [fix] Fixed invalid inventory updates with datacores, preventing items in the personal inventory from vanishing (client-side only).

• [fix] Creating your own corp and leaving it no longer results in a Subspace where the Subportal is not tracked, allowing you to build on top of it. (@Swampor)

• [fix] Power-saving mode is now correctly saved even if it was set to disabled. @Valens Rahl

Steam Deck:

• [tune] Steam Deck now automatically sets the screen refresh rate to 90Hz.

• [tune] Improved virtual keyboard handling on the Steam Deck.

• [fix] The new player name dialog is no longer hidden under the virtual keyboard of the Steam Deck.

Control Updates:

• [new] Context-sensitive controls have been introduced, by default for game controllers and for the mouse.

• [tune] Adjusted the tutorial to support different input devices.

• [tune] Controller virtual mouse movement sticky improved, and speed is now consistent across all screen sizes.

• [tune] Unified and improved controller icons.

• [tune] Adjusted the tutorial for the new control options.

• [tune] Improved drag and drop and cancel actions with the controller.

• [tune] The Shipyard can now be scrolled and zoomed using the controller.

• [tune] Many other controller improvements.

Monetization Update:

• [new] Added the Subspace License as a test for a new monetization approach. It costs a few cents and lasts only a few days, allowing for fast iterations. Purchases are made with real money, are non-refundable, and currently provide the same value as the Subspace Pioneer. Please help test it with and without Subspace Pioneer, try different durations, combinations, and let it expire to provide valuable feedback.

• [new] A purchase grants a reward to the player and all active corp members.