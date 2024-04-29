Howdy Astronauts!

The following update changes the following:

New storage blueprint, acts as a large version of the shelf.

Ferrous Lumps, Copper Lumps, Ferrous Asteroids, Hydraulics, Spools can now be stored on shelves and the new blueprint (finally).

Walls & Floors now take multiple hits to destroy (no more accidents)

Glass Corner walls now give correct refund materials

Co-op players can now see what each other are holding

Fixed the rest of the potential save game bugs

Now that this update is out, I can go back to working on the remote blueprint control system & player upgrades. No update countdown this time as this affects some major game systems and I'm going to want to ensure it's thoroughly tested before pushing out the update. Keep an eye on the beta branch if you want to try that out when it comes.

As always, thank you for playing my game

Sam :)