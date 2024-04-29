 Skip to content

Day of the Dino Survival update for 29 April 2024

New Main Menu UI & Background!

Day of the Dino Survival update for 29 April 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update will help lower end hardware run the huge map in this game. Also 100-man servers will be returning once steam has proven it can handle them over peer-peer!

The settings menu will be the next thing coming in the major update later on this year! I have plans on getting a new programmer to help with the workload sometime soon once I've got the money too.

Think you to all the supporters and players who continue to play my game and I hope one day this game can become something great.

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

Changed files in this update

