New Main Menu UI & Background!

This small update will help lower end hardware run the huge map in this game. Also 100-man servers will be returning once steam has proven it can handle them over peer-peer!

The settings menu will be the next thing coming in the major update later on this year! I have plans on getting a new programmer to help with the workload sometime soon once I've got the money too.

Think you to all the supporters and players who continue to play my game and I hope one day this game can become something great.

Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

