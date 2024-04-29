Major Update 2.0



Hey guys, I hope you've all had an amazing weekend. I have some exciting news to bring you!

I have now implemented a Hard mode for those who want more of a challenging experience with less

generous item drops, more enemy bullet retaliation, and overall a different feel compared to what you've already faced in the normal gameplay.

Brand new secret stages





To make things even more interesting, I've also created two brand new stages that can only be accessible in Hard mode, you'll have to find them by yourselves! On top of having new stages, I have also added a super secret all-powerful weapon hidden somewhere within the harder difficulty, this weapon can melt things quickly, however, the catch is that if you die at any point, the weapon is gone for good.

Stage Select!



Lastly, Stage Select is now available for those who want to practice and learn the general layout, this will however not grant you access to any secret stages or hard mode variants of those stages respectively.

Minor Updates V 0.2

U.I. size and visibility have been increased.

Weapon impact FX has been fixed for the main weapon as some of the upgrades didn't register.

Some enemies show the correct amount of score which was incorrectly added before.

Slight environmental changes to some areas which hindered some enemies from seeing the player.

That's all for right now!