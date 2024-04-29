- DLC Tribes now selectable
- Fixed bug in “Threnody for Gigabytes” that has the drone join you even when you refuse to work with him
- Also fixed some “wrong goal” bugs when
- You can now Fix the Heat
- Instance of Podge appearing before recruiting him fixed
- Gremlin now available to Glass Walkers, as intended
- Mother Bear requirements now appearing properly
- Fixed “drop out of the choice” bugs when you regenerate in “The Year Made of Glass” and the last chapter
- Some other minor but quite embarrassing continuity and stability fixes
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — The Book of Hungry Names update for 29 April 2024
April 29th Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2402281
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2402282
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2402283
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update