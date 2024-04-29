 Skip to content

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — The Book of Hungry Names update for 29 April 2024

April 29th Patch

April 29th Patch

Build 14209270

  • DLC Tribes now selectable
  • Fixed bug in “Threnody for Gigabytes” that has the drone join you even when you refuse to work with him
  • Also fixed some “wrong goal” bugs when
  • You can now Fix the Heat
  • Instance of Podge appearing before recruiting him fixed
  • Gremlin now available to Glass Walkers, as intended
  • Mother Bear requirements now appearing properly
  • Fixed “drop out of the choice” bugs when you regenerate in “The Year Made of Glass” and the last chapter
  • Some other minor but quite embarrassing continuity and stability fixes

