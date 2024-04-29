 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Must Die update for 29 April 2024

Patch 0.7.25

Share · View all patches · Build 14209079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed several crash-causing bugs.
  • Fixed summon count items not working.
  • Fixed war chains being spawned with offset from player.
  • Fixed Skadi applying random statuses via the 'Relentless' talent.
  • Fixed leftover boss minimap marker after Temporal Lord time rewind.
  • Fixed leftover lasers after Temporal Lord time rewind.
  • Temporal Lord no longer removes monsters that were spawned prior to the point of time it rewinds to.
  • Fixed 'Generic Pen' unique item not updating stats on equip.
  • Fixed Radiance damage not increasing with levels.
  • Enrage no longer triggered by negative hp regen.
  • Fixed getting stuck during character introduction.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2334731
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2334732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link