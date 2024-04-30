SPANKY! IS OUT NOW

It is time. The booty is here.

Thank you all for keeping your eyes on this journey. It has been a long and difficult one but we hope everyone can enjoy the bliss of booty slapping.

Bugs

so... there will be bugs! But we are dedicated to fixing as many as we possibly can. This is our first launch title so we know it won't be perfect, but with your help, we can make it even better.

In-game you can find a bug reporter dedicated for quickly noting down bugs you find. You can also see other reports from other users. This is still experimental but we do check it. Otherwise, you can join our discord and notify us directly through the bug channels.

Help & Tips

Spanky can be a difficult game if you aren't expecting the bombastic movement! here are some tips from us!

First, we do have an in-game help menu. It goes over movement, modes & all powers. It's useful if you can be bothered to read it!

Movement is key. this game can let you MOVE. So practice in the sandbox! Slide and jump a lot, they both help!

Some modes can throw things to stun others! Currently, Cops and Buttato can throw these things.

Sprinting, Crouching and Slapping all have unique control options to adjust how they function and feel.

Crouching while you jump can help you reach higher ledges.

On the note of climbing, every map has a unique "climbable" colour, keep an eye out for these, any ledges or walls with colourful moss & grass are climbable.

Twerking! Yes, you can twerk with E (by default). This is funny, but can also help in certain game scenarios.

Thank you all! Happy Spankin'!