04.29.2024-- Update fix

-- Fixed that collecting iron blocks could not be completed
- Fixed weapon upgrade interface, the gamepad could not select the second row of weapons
- The exclamation point in the scene is changed to: the closer the player is, the bigger it is
-- The game cannot be paused when the menu is opened while fixing the game
-- The shelter store stopped selling fluffy red dresses
-- Fix that sometimes the mouse disappears when the menu is opened
- Fix using Ruth's dream to leave the door and then the view gets stuck
- Backpack item format modification (5 items per row)
- Fixed the issue of using sleeping cake on Ruth without reducing the amount
- Increased the trading of Ehana, exchanging wood for currency
