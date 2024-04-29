 Skip to content

永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 29 April 2024

04.29.2024-- Update fix

Build 14208821

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed that collecting iron blocks could not be completed

  • Fixed weapon upgrade interface, the gamepad could not select the second row of weapons
  • The exclamation point in the scene is changed to: the closer the player is, the bigger it is
    -- The game cannot be paused when the menu is opened while fixing the game
    -- The shelter store stopped selling fluffy red dresses
    -- Fix that sometimes the mouse disappears when the menu is opened
  • Fix using Ruth's dream to leave the door and then the view gets stuck
  • Backpack item format modification (5 items per row)
  • Fixed the issue of using sleeping cake on Ruth without reducing the amount
  • Increased the trading of Ehana, exchanging wood for currency

