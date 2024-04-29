Song of the Prairie 0.8.58 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

Adjustment：

Adjusted the environment performance in underground world.

Optimization：

Optimized a situation that color plate will not change when a new preset eyes style is chose.

Optimized a situation that characters will crowed together in Firework Show.

Optimized a visual error of character in jewelry crafting interface.

Optimized the performance of hot spring.

Optimized the refreshment of firefly. They will re-spawn in next circle in old save files.

Optimized the icons for player’s houses in different styles.

Fixing：

Fixed a problem that adjust the guideline in workstation will synchronize other workstations settings.

Fixed a problem that tools cannot be held by hands.

Fixed a problem that houses cannot be built in Second Homeland even meet the requirements.

Fixed a problem that save & reload the game when entering Underground World for the first time will be transported on start island.

Fixed a visual error that mushroom on sunny crab will not disappear after being picked.

Fixed visual errors of icons in store.

Fixed a problem that time will pass for three days when Fishing Fest is over.

Fixed a problem that blender remains locked after unlocking and purchasing.

Fixed a model resource loss of Eastern Bamboo Fence.

Fixed the model overlaying of blacksmith workshop.

Fixed the texture loss of lantern in front of the hot spring in Underground World.

Fixed the a problem that Tegx will send letters repeatedly(Once more after updating)

Fixed a problem that affection levels with some characters will not be changed and their reaction will be erased when giving them tokens.

Fixed a problem that some characters will be stuck in scenes and cannot be interacted.

Fixed a problem that Poline can accept proposal and marriage as a character without those functions.

Fixed a problem that stalls and helpers will not refresh in Market Street.

Fixed a problem that Laila will not be in Guild in mission “Talent Recruitment · One”.

Fixed a problem that bee hive can be destroyed by throwing stones.

Fixed the floating error of upgraded buildings.

Fixed a problem that date cannot be ended after interacting with characters for 5 times.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ