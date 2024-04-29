Regular update ea-1.1.0.0

Hello everyone! Back in November 2023 I promised to address some of the Input System and controller issues in the game. So, this update should (sort of) fix most of the bugs.

New Input System

The new version of the game now uses the new Unity Input system alongside the old one. It handles all player inputs in the game and is now responsible for splitting controls between two players in co-op. This means that the game should now support more controllers (although I can't really guarantee this since I only have the Xbox controller that I use to test everything). Also, the co-op experience should now be smoother now, since I couldn't reproduce old bugs that caused controllers or some keyboard keys to break sometimes.

Localization redone from scratch

I have removed all old localization assets in this version. Instead, the game now uses the official Unity localization package. You probably won't notice any changes, but there might be some places, texts and dialogs that I accidentally missed, especially in languages other than English! If you notice any localization issues, be sure to report them.

Afterword

A lot of core mechanics have been reworked in this update, so there may be some issues. If you find a bug, be sure to report it! The new version also uses an updated version of Unity, so as always, if for some reason you are not satisfied with an update, you can go back to ea-1.0 in the Betas on Steam.

Thank you for supporting the development and have fun! :D