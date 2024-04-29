 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warriors of Nova Thera Playtest update for 29 April 2024

29th April Playtest Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14208689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted Rock Spike
  • Fixes to florasaur's running animations not playing
  • Fixed some areas where player's get stuck
  • Fix issues with boss camera clipping
  • Changing orbiting speed of saw, ghost and triple fire

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2916811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link