Steel Symphony update for 29 April 2024

v1.008

Share · View all patches · Build 14208686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Various AI optimizations.
  • Global Damage: .9 -> 1
  • Aquila default bot updated.
  • Commando default bot updated.
  • Orbital default bot updated.
  • Enemy movement dots moved to higher layer.
  • ie. Flame Weapons no longer obscure movement dots.
  • Exiting config in a host auto-checks you.
  • Configuration wrench visible as host in View Lobby pane.
  • AI Teams manually sortable in player list.
  • AI builds changeable by host.

Bug Fixes:

  • Additional Redeyes bugs fixed.
  • Inability to double left or right click to equip big arms fixed.

Chassis:

  • Sentry Jump Ratio Above: 0 -> 3.6

  • Sentry Jump Ratio Below: 2.4 -> .6

  • Precursor Min Thrust: 100 -> 60

  • Aquila retains walking momentum when shooting behind.

  • Babel retains walking momentum when shooting behind.

  • Babel Integrity: 3450 -> 3650

  • Babel Speed: .008 -> 0.01

Components:

  • Predator head description updated.

  • Thunderblade Arm Jump: 50 -> 45

  • Thunderblade Arm 2 Jump: 50 -> 65

Weapons:

  • Fire Bomb Launcher Max Lifetime: 44 -> 22

  • Cluster Bomb Launcher Max Lifetime: 44 -> 22

  • Storm Hammer Damage: 490 -> 500

  • Ultra Gun Damage: 10 -> 11

  • EMP Cannon Damage to Shield: 300 -> 600

  • Piercer Rocket Damage: 162.5 -> 170

  • Heavy Rocket Damage: 375 -> 395

  • Flame Thrower

  • RoF: 2 -> 4

  • Gravity: -0.001 -> -0.004

  • Damage to Shields: 2.8 -> 2

  • Max Lifetime 11 -> 10

  • Weapon Path: Flame -> Flak

  • Solar Incinerator

  • RoF: 2 -> 4

  • Gravity: -0.001 -> -0.004

  • Max Lifetime 12 -> 11

  • Weapon Path: Flame -> Flak

  • Ice Cannon

  • Damage curve applied.

  • Damage to Shields: 350 -> 130

  • EMP 3 -> 0

  • Split Lifetime: 900 -> 75

  • Blizzard Cannon

  • Knockback: .01 -> 0

  • Damage curve applied.

  • Damage to Shields: 650 -> 260

  • EMP Duration: 4 -> 0

  • Split Lifetime: 900 -> 80

  • The Absolute Zero

  • Knockback: .01 -> 0

  • Damage curve applied.

  • Damage to Shields: 800 -> 390

  • EMP Duration: 8 -> 0

  • Split Lifetime: 900 -> 85

Modules:

  • Spectral Cloaking Device renamed to Quantum Distortion Maelstrom Device (QDMD)
  • Spectral Cloaking Device secondary name added to tooltip (Wavefunction Mirage Device)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2907221
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2907222
  • Loading history…
