General:
- Various AI optimizations.
- Global Damage: .9 -> 1
- Aquila default bot updated.
- Commando default bot updated.
- Orbital default bot updated.
- Enemy movement dots moved to higher layer.
- ie. Flame Weapons no longer obscure movement dots.
- Exiting config in a host auto-checks you.
- Configuration wrench visible as host in View Lobby pane.
- AI Teams manually sortable in player list.
- AI builds changeable by host.
Bug Fixes:
- Additional Redeyes bugs fixed.
- Inability to double left or right click to equip big arms fixed.
Chassis:
-
Sentry Jump Ratio Above: 0 -> 3.6
-
Sentry Jump Ratio Below: 2.4 -> .6
-
Precursor Min Thrust: 100 -> 60
-
Aquila retains walking momentum when shooting behind.
-
Babel retains walking momentum when shooting behind.
-
Babel Integrity: 3450 -> 3650
-
Babel Speed: .008 -> 0.01
Components:
-
Predator head description updated.
-
Thunderblade Arm Jump: 50 -> 45
-
Thunderblade Arm 2 Jump: 50 -> 65
Weapons:
-
Fire Bomb Launcher Max Lifetime: 44 -> 22
-
Cluster Bomb Launcher Max Lifetime: 44 -> 22
-
Storm Hammer Damage: 490 -> 500
-
Ultra Gun Damage: 10 -> 11
-
EMP Cannon Damage to Shield: 300 -> 600
-
Piercer Rocket Damage: 162.5 -> 170
-
Heavy Rocket Damage: 375 -> 395
-
Flame Thrower
-
RoF: 2 -> 4
-
Gravity: -0.001 -> -0.004
-
Damage to Shields: 2.8 -> 2
-
Max Lifetime 11 -> 10
-
Weapon Path: Flame -> Flak
-
Solar Incinerator
-
RoF: 2 -> 4
-
Gravity: -0.001 -> -0.004
-
Max Lifetime 12 -> 11
-
Weapon Path: Flame -> Flak
-
Ice Cannon
-
Damage curve applied.
-
Damage to Shields: 350 -> 130
-
EMP 3 -> 0
-
Split Lifetime: 900 -> 75
-
Blizzard Cannon
-
Knockback: .01 -> 0
-
Damage curve applied.
-
Damage to Shields: 650 -> 260
-
EMP Duration: 4 -> 0
-
Split Lifetime: 900 -> 80
-
The Absolute Zero
-
Knockback: .01 -> 0
-
Damage curve applied.
-
Damage to Shields: 800 -> 390
-
EMP Duration: 8 -> 0
-
Split Lifetime: 900 -> 85
Modules:
- Spectral Cloaking Device renamed to Quantum Distortion Maelstrom Device (QDMD)
- Spectral Cloaking Device secondary name added to tooltip (Wavefunction Mirage Device)
