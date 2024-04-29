Update 0.46 (2024-04-29)

Gameplay
- Introduces stamina mechanic for melee and dodge actions along with stamina related incantation upgrades.
UI
- Hud bar reorganization for clarity and added icon to indicate if level incantation has been acquired.
- Removes wishlist button.
- Implements rarity background to incantation scroll icons.
Bugfixes
- Fixes beach not being loaded if player reaches Act 2
- Fixes mouse auto aim snapping to targets close to you.
- Fixes new incantations on death window not cleared when retrying run.
- Along with other minor fixes...
Other
- Clarifies description text for Dunwich Scorcher and Chaos Bind incantations.
- Reset progress button is now only interactable while in main menu.
Changed files in this update