Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef update for 29 April 2024

Update 0.46 (2024-04-29)

Update 0.46 (2024-04-29)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay
  • Introduces stamina mechanic for melee and dodge actions along with stamina related incantation upgrades.
UI
  • Hud bar reorganization for clarity and added icon to indicate if level incantation has been acquired.
  • Removes wishlist button.
  • Implements rarity background to incantation scroll icons.
Bugfixes
  • Fixes beach not being loaded if player reaches Act 2
  • Fixes mouse auto aim snapping to targets close to you.
  • Fixes new incantations on death window not cleared when retrying run.
  • Along with other minor fixes...
Other
  • Clarifies description text for Dunwich Scorcher and Chaos Bind incantations.
  • Reset progress button is now only interactable while in main menu.

Depot 2412201
