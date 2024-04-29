 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 29 April 2024

Development Branch update - v1.004

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.004) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version fix small bugs.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v1.004 - Temporary changelog :

  • Replaced flour with wheet in animal feeder recipe
  • Vegetube T3 can now be placed on grids
  • Fixed an issue making asteroids to target players too closely
  • Asteroid debris are now automatically destroyed if inside a base
  • Fixed issue with rocket screen not displaying correct multipliers
  • Added an option toggle to disable emotes keyboard shortcuts
  • Added an error message on the main menu if we try to connect to a server with a different game version
  • Improved snapping precision of same type modules
  • Fixed an issue with contiguous panel detection

Brice for Miju Games

Brice for Miju Games

