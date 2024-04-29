Development Branch update - v1.004

Share · View all patches · Build 14208633 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 16:33:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.004) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version fix small bugs.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v1.004 - Temporary changelog :

Replaced flour with wheet in animal feeder recipe

Vegetube T3 can now be placed on grids

Fixed an issue making asteroids to target players too closely

Asteroid debris are now automatically destroyed if inside a base

Fixed issue with rocket screen not displaying correct multipliers

Added an option toggle to disable emotes keyboard shortcuts

Added an error message on the main menu if we try to connect to a server with a different game version

Improved snapping precision of same type modules

Fixed an issue with contiguous panel detection

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games