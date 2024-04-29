Update 4.1 is out now!

Quests are better than ever!

Get quests only from weapons and characters you own. Sparks and quest targets have been adjusted.

Added new quest types

Rebalanced Seasonal rewards

Season Pass track will automatically scroll to newest reward

Improvements to Quest UI

New Spark Booster available in Store to boost Season progress

Other improvements :char_avocado

Extra Daily deal available with the Boom Pass

Queue another Boom Box to unlock automatically with the Boom Pass!

4 New avatars!

Emotes can also be accessed through Deck menu

Bots only give 1-3 trophies per win after Arena 10

Look forward to more new content in the May and June seasons! (New weapons...?)

General bug fixes

Minor text fixes

Weapon Balances

Bullet, Mega Lazer: Increased Damage

Force Shot, Trumpet, Glue: Decreased Force

Sword, Small Rocket, Inner Fire: Decreased damage