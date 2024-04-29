 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Boom Slingers update for 29 April 2024

Update 4.1 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14208596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quests are better than ever!
Get quests only from weapons and characters you own. Sparks and quest targets have been adjusted.
Added new quest types
Rebalanced Seasonal rewards
Season Pass track will automatically scroll to newest reward
Improvements to Quest UI
New Spark Booster available in Store to boost Season progress

Other improvements :char_avocado
Extra Daily deal available with the Boom Pass
Queue another Boom Box to unlock automatically with the Boom Pass!
4 New avatars!
Emotes can also be accessed through Deck menu
Bots only give 1-3 trophies per win after Arena 10
Look forward to more new content in the May and June seasons! (New weapons...?)
General bug fixes
Minor text fixes

Weapon Balances
Bullet, Mega Lazer: Increased Damage
Force Shot, Trumpet, Glue: Decreased Force
Sword, Small Rocket, Inner Fire: Decreased damage

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2075051
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2075052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link