Update 4.1 is out now!

Get quests only from weapons and characters you own. Sparks and quest targets have been adjusted.
Added new quest types
Rebalanced Seasonal rewards
Season Pass track will automatically scroll to newest reward
Improvements to Quest UI
New Spark Booster available in Store to boost Season progress
Other improvements :char_avocado
Extra Daily deal available with the Boom Pass
Queue another Boom Box to unlock automatically with the Boom Pass!
4 New avatars!
Emotes can also be accessed through Deck menu
Bots only give 1-3 trophies per win after Arena 10
Look forward to more new content in the May and June seasons! (New weapons...?)
General bug fixes
Minor text fixes
Weapon Balances
Bullet, Mega Lazer: Increased Damage
Force Shot, Trumpet, Glue: Decreased Force
Sword, Small Rocket, Inner Fire: Decreased damage
