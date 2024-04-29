Guild of Rogues releases in Early Access today!

The wait is finally over: Guild of Rogues hits Early Access today!
We are so happy to announce that Guild of Rogues is launching today! This initial version already has content for dozens of hours of gameplay; here are some highlights:
- 140+ Minions
- 70+ Relics
- 6 Classes
- 5 Difficulty Levels
Roadmap
Guild of Rogues is planned to be in Early Access for 8 to 12 months.
While in EA, it will receive regular updates that will add new content, as well as fixing bugs and making balance changes! But, the big changes will come in 3 Major Updates, detailed below.
Of course, during the course of development, priorities and timelines may change.
🗺️ Major Update 1
New systems:
- Map/area selection
- Resources
New content:
- 2 Factions (70+ Minions and 35+ Relics)
- 7+ Classes
- 5 new difficulty Tiers
When?
- Summer
⚔️ Major Update 2
New systems:
- New game mode: Survival (Endless)
- Boss overhaul
New content:
- 1 Factions (35+ Minions and 20+ Relics)
- 5+ Classes
When?
- Fall
🚀 Major Update 3: full release!
New systems:
- Customization
- Increased level cap
- Survival Mode Meta-Progression
- And more!
New content:
- 2 Factions (70+ Minions and 35+ Relics)
- 15+ Classes
When?
- Early 2025