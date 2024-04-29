Guild of Rogues releases in Early Access today!

The wait is finally over: Guild of Rogues hits Early Access today!

We are so happy to announce that Guild of Rogues is launching today! This initial version already has content for dozens of hours of gameplay; here are some highlights:

140+ Minions

70+ Relics

6 Classes

5 Difficulty Levels

Roadmap

Guild of Rogues is planned to be in Early Access for 8 to 12 months.

While in EA, it will receive regular updates that will add new content, as well as fixing bugs and making balance changes! But, the big changes will come in 3 Major Updates, detailed below.

Of course, during the course of development, priorities and timelines may change.

New systems:

Map/area selection

Resources

New content:

2 Factions (70+ Minions and 35+ Relics)

7+ Classes

5 new difficulty Tiers

When?

Summer

New systems:

New game mode: Survival (Endless)

Boss overhaul

New content:

1 Factions (35+ Minions and 20+ Relics)

5+ Classes

When?

Fall

New systems:

Customization

Increased level cap

Survival Mode Meta-Progression

And more!

New content:

2 Factions (70+ Minions and 35+ Relics)

15+ Classes

When?