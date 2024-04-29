Render Style Setting Added

Due to a request, we just added a new setting to alter the render style. We know that some players dislike the cross hatching style and how it applies to the game. As it is a pretty strong effect and applies to large portions of the game, we can understand where they come from. In fact, this is part of why we added a bunch of rendering settings for Super Cloudbuilt. We just never patched in any such feature to the original game before now, which is something we really should have done earlier.

This is nothing as fancy as the Super Cloudbuilt modes, but there are now 3 presets available.

Default, which is like it has always been.

Reduced Hatching, which removes most hatching, but keeps some of it on darker surfaces or shadows only.

No hatching, which removes all of the cross hatching from the rendering.

As always, if you have any issues with the game, don’t hesitate to let us know!

Enjoy the patch and thanks for playing!