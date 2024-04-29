V 0.945 | Jet Packs & Fishing! | ACT 4 News

Hello fellow players!

It's been a while, I am back from my little hiatus which was back at the real world Fort Dun counterpart!

This time catching fish at the inner moat was in order, repopulating some of the outer moats around the fort with carp!

So with that experience in mind I thought it was time to finally make the fishing rod a real object.

The Fishing Rod

Fishing rods work now!

There are several types of fish now for salt and fresh water alike in different sizes!

They can be sold for a specific prizes based on fish type and size!

You can see fish above water based on the ripples they produce, but don't come in running or get to close or they will swim away!

A bit of patience, and voilà!

Patience is key! Sometimes all you get is an old branch or empty 2Can Soda!



Submition by Laxbum25



Submition by Oliver

Exo Suit and Leviboard Extensions

You can now customize your Exo Suit and Leviboard to your liking including custom coloring!

You can add the jet extension to both items! (This removes the jetboard effectively as a craftible item)

You can pack on some heavy armor plating onto your Exo Suit for extra Beefiness/ Strength during melee combat!

Want to be a personal Shield Generator, pretty easy!

With those new features comes also energy consumption. The previously introduced capacitors will control how far you can fly or how strong your shield will be! Top tier capacitors like those from mim will allow you to fly around in your jet pack indefinitely

If your power is null, your suit will become sluggish and you won't be able to move at full speed!

You can toggle your hat/ helmet for every costume by pressing 'O'

You can toggle the exo suit lights by pressing 'L'

ACT 4 News

Before my hiatus I have reached MÎM's base Du Utu, with a first confrontation of the evil doer.

There is still much to do, given that I want it to be a proper ending with epilogue where all kinds of stories get resolved, if I were to work every day straight without pause it would take me about a month.

Not counting the load of testing and potential voice work for new Narrator lines.

I thank you for your support over this crucial time, it keeps me going as I see that you eagerly await this new and final entry to the main story line.

God bless

-Erathor

April 26th V0.945