V 0.945 | Jet Packs & Fishing! | ACT 4 News

Hello fellow players!
It's been a while, I am back from my little hiatus which was back at the real world Fort Dun counterpart!
This time catching fish at the inner moat was in order, repopulating some of the outer moats around the fort with carp!
So with that experience in mind I thought it was time to finally make the fishing rod a real object.
The Fishing Rod
Fishing rods work now!
There are several types of fish now for salt and fresh water alike in different sizes!
They can be sold for a specific prizes based on fish type and size!
You can see fish above water based on the ripples they produce, but don't come in running or get to close or they will swim away!
A bit of patience, and voilà!
Patience is key! Sometimes all you get is an old branch or empty 2Can Soda!
Submition by Laxbum25
Submition by Oliver
Exo Suit and Leviboard Extensions
You can now customize your Exo Suit and Leviboard to your liking including custom coloring!
You can add the jet extension to both items! (This removes the jetboard effectively as a craftible item)
You can pack on some heavy armor plating onto your Exo Suit for extra Beefiness/ Strength during melee combat!
Want to be a personal Shield Generator, pretty easy!
With those new features comes also energy consumption. The previously introduced capacitors will control how far you can fly or how strong your shield will be! Top tier capacitors like those from mim will allow you to fly around in your jet pack indefinitely
If your power is null, your suit will become sluggish and you won't be able to move at full speed!
You can toggle your hat/ helmet for every costume by pressing 'O'
You can toggle the exo suit lights by pressing 'L'
ACT 4 News
Before my hiatus I have reached MÎM's base Du Utu, with a first confrontation of the evil doer.
(Hover over black spoiler for image)
[spoiler]
[/spoiler]
There is still much to do, given that I want it to be a proper ending with epilogue where all kinds of stories get resolved, if I were to work every day straight without pause it would take me about a month.
Not counting the load of testing and potential voice work for new Narrator lines.
I thank you for your support over this crucial time, it keeps me going as I see that you eagerly await this new and final entry to the main story line.
Enjoy the update!
God bless
-Erathor
April 26th V0.945
- Added working fishing rods
- Added new fish variants for fresh and salt water of different sizes
- Added more greenery to Cape Dun's old city in medieval to be more historically accurate
- Added a toggle for hats/helmets in costumes
- Added the possibility to upgrade your exo suit with color, armor, jetpack and lights as well as more power
- Added leviboards to the workbench moddable items
- Added new entries on the 2027 war in the archive file
- Bullets now get stopped by water
- Fixed the save station in the core during act 3
- Fixed the bar keeper at byroad from demanding the wrong currency
- Fixed the blocked off elevator in Pine City
- Fixed the item duplication when throwing an item right after pressing an inventory button
- Fixed the lingual error in the car editor, flip wheel direction is actually steering wheel option
- Fixed a bug which would cause the codes for the agent to fly away upon spawn
- Fixed the bug which would open the chat box when confirming a name change for boxes
- -Fixed some of the procedural nature generation from being random (like sea rocks and the like)
p1
- Added a hint where Edward tells you to go behind the starting line if you don't
- Made the exo suit charging ui less visible
- Fixed pond fishes from getting deleted
- Fixed the fisher mans texture
p2
- Some Adjustments for the fishing mechanic and fish ai
