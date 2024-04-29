RIFT EXPANSION





• HOOPS

• Killroy Prime added as Rift Reward #10, unlocked at Rift 51

• Sneak Mastery added as Rift Reward #11, unlocked at Rift 56

• 5 new Killroy purchases added to Killroy's Shop in world 2, use skulls to buy these as usual

• World 5 mobs sometimes appear in Killroy if you reach World 6, and World 6 mobs appear in Killroy if you reach the final World 6 mob.

• New Gemstone feature added to Sneaking, unlocked upon completing 1st Mastery within Sneaking Mastery (new Rift reward)



• HP of Doors in Sneaking were reduced significantly, early doors by ~1.5x all the way up to ~20x for the last door

• Stealth Required to not be detected in Sneaking was reduced massively, early floors by ~1.20x all the way up to ~100x less stealth needed for the last floor

• Jade and Sneaking EXP gain reduced on some floors slightly, ~1.5x reduction at the most. The Stealth REQ nerfs still make Jade/Exp way way way easier to get despite this

• Total Account LV required to unlock new characters increased

Dope and Awesome Regards,

ːIdleOnː Lava "ball is life" Flame2

ːPigchamp_IdleOnː Don't tell anyone, but if you get 40+ score in your Daily Hoops Trial, you get a NEW TROPHY