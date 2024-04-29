 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beyond update for 29 April 2024

Beyond - v1.0.15 - Squash, Squash, Squashing The Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 14208305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Check out the full patch notes at: https://community.quixoticvoyage.com/t/patch-notes
Report Bugs: quix@quixoticvoyage.com or https://community.quixoticvoyage.com/t/bug-reports

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2874592
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2874593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link