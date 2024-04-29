 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 29 April 2024

Open Mod 2024.2.06 [29-Apr-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14208261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-fixed an issue with the map loading progress bar (OM Republic logo map loading bar) where the progress of loading would not be correct, and the bar would reset at some point

Added/Changed:

-more adjustments to the victory screen GUI

-various more changes, fixes and optimization to the GUI

-added a slow zooming animation when a new scene is loading

-added a background overlay when a new scene is loading

-made the player not spawn anymore, causing unnecesary loading, right after the Start button was pressed in the pre-game lobby

-made the Kriss Vector vertical recoil almost to null, and to still have it balanced we've increased the horizontal recoil. This way it is closer to real life

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around

