-fixed exit button in one of the pop-up windows in last level
-added bug report instructions in pause menu
-fixed inventory and pause menu buttons appearing in main menu
-made pause menu be accessible by pressing esc on your keyboard
-changed wording in tutorial pop-up
Surreal House update for 29 April 2024
Patch Update Version 1.0.7
