 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Surreal House update for 29 April 2024

Patch Update Version 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14208235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed exit button in one of the pop-up windows in last level
-added bug report instructions in pause menu
-fixed inventory and pause menu buttons appearing in main menu
-made pause menu be accessible by pressing esc on your keyboard
-changed wording in tutorial pop-up

Changed files in this update

Depot 2503901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link