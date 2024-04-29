2.3.2 : player damage improvement

2.3.2 : damage improvement
this is a fix really, player damage was not quite working as intended.
should now notice a huge improvement in damage output, especially vs higher tier npcs.
Also fixed friendly fire from last update.
