🎉1st Update Announcement! 🎉

Dear Speakeasy Community,

We're thrilled to share some exciting news with you all! First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support. Thanks to you, Speakeasy has reached an incredible milestone of 12,000 downloads since its release. Your enthusiasm and feedback have been invaluable to us.

Now, onto the big news: we're rolling out our first major update! This update brings several enhancements to the game, including:

📚 Game Tutorial: We've heard your feedback and are excited to introduce a comprehensive game tutorial to help newcomers dive into the action-packed world of Speakeasy with ease.

🛠️ Minor Fixes and Improvements: We've polished up the game with new icons, tweaks to the in-game UI, and various optimizations to enhance your gaming experience.

We are also thrilled to announce that a new game mode is now in development. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting addition in the near future.

As several of you have expressed interest in Steam Achievements, we are pleased to announce that we are currently developing an integration for them in the next game update.

Thank you once again for your incredible support and enthusiasm. We can't wait to continue this journey with you all!

Best regards,

Team 3 Studios