- Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock in the main campaign if the player exited the game just after finishing the Security Protocol mission.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the "Ludopath" attribute to never be obtained.
- The item Exobacillus Samples is now researchable.
- A new event has been added that ends a possible incomplete ending of the "Biochemistry" side event line.
- Now the player's mercenary ships do not take damage when the player has docked at a station.
- Fixed a number of text errors.
Between the Stars update for 29 April 2024
Patch v1.0.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Between the Stars Content Depot 727131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update