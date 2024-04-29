 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Between the Stars update for 29 April 2024

Patch v1.0.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14208164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock in the main campaign if the player exited the game just after finishing the Security Protocol mission.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the "Ludopath" attribute to never be obtained.
  • The item Exobacillus Samples is now researchable.
  • A new event has been added that ends a possible incomplete ending of the "Biochemistry" side event line.
  • Now the player's mercenary ships do not take damage when the player has docked at a station.
  • Fixed a number of text errors.

Changed files in this update

Windows Between the Stars Content Depot 727131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link