Rent A Car Simulator 24: Prologue Hotfix

Hello Car Traders!

While we continue to develop the Full version of Rent A Car Simulator 24, we are releasing this hotfix that fixes minor bugs for the Prologue version.

In some game sessions, it was reported that the 2nd day of the month ended after the 28th day. Now after the 28th day comes the 29th day and so on. This minor calendar bug has been fixed.

Due to this calendar error, your rented cars were not returning. When you do the update, you will see that they are all back.

Many more minor bugs have been fixed.

About Rent A Car Simulator 24 Full Version Development

License system development is about to be completed. We added multiple Car Markets to the game (one for each town).

First Car Market License is free. In order to buy and sell in other Car Markets, you need to open their licenses.

We added new cars, vans and trucks to the game. You can follow these from YouTubers' videos.

Thank you on behalf of Rent A Car Simulator 24!