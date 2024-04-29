 Skip to content

Island Paradise update for 29 April 2024

v0.2.3 has been released!

Build 14207894

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello happy people of Island Paradise. Here's a summary of what has changed in this version:

New placeable items

  • Outside placeable torch

Game improvements

  • Some item descriptions have been changed
  • Hole in the landscape removed
  • Inventory item number now visible
  • Medium bee house added to William's workbench
  • William's trader is now more accessible

Bug fix

  • William's trader disappears
  • Colizion problem on primitive crafting bench
  • Placement issues on primitive well

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2392401
  • Loading history…
