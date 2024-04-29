v0.2.3 has been released!

Hello happy people of Island Paradise. Here's a summary of what has changed in this version:
New placeable items
- Outside placeable torch
Game improvements
- Some item descriptions have been changed
- Hole in the landscape removed
- Inventory item number now visible
- Medium bee house added to William's workbench
- William's trader is now more accessible
Bug fix
- William's trader disappears
- Colizion problem on primitive crafting bench
- Placement issues on primitive well
Changed files in this update